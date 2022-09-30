Mark Stone Likely to Play First Preseason Game on Friday

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone is inching closer and closer to getting on the ice.

The veteran forward played just 37 games for the club last season and underwent offseason surgery.

Stone participated in morning skate on Friday, a sign that he could very well be playing in Friday's preseason contest against the San Jose Sharks.

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media on Thursday that "there's a good chance" Stone could play in Friday's preseason game.

Stone had participated in the team scrimmage Thursday.

"It was good," Stone told the media after the scrimmage. "Definitely had to test it a bit. Don't really want to just go right into a game without feeling those bumps and especially with the pace that I try to play with, it's tough to just hop right into a preseason game."

While it isn't officially confirmed that Stone will partake in Friday's game, the captain said he feels ready to compete.

"I feel pretty comfortable," Stone said. "I don't think there's a ton of boxes to check other than playing games, so I'm feeling pretty comfortable moving forward."

Stone has had an opportunity to watch his teammates' preseason play, and so far, he is pleased with what he has seen.

"It's good to win, too," Stone said. "You never want to be losing every game, but I think we've only given up two even-strength goals in two games. It's pretty solid. And I think obviously power-play penalty goals are pretty sloppy this time of year, but today was the first day we worked on that, so it's going to be a pretty big emphasis going into the season, but you can't really work on that until you lower the numbers, and I think the numbers are starting to go down a bit here, so we'll start to do a pretty big dive into the special teams. But I think our defensive zone has been real good."

The forward registered nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points in his shortened 2021-22 campaign.

Vegas takes on San Jose at T-Mobile Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. PST in what will be its fourth preseason contest.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.