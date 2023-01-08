Mark Stone on Loss to LA: 'It Ultimately Came Down to the Neutral Zone'

The Vegas Golden Knights played one of their worst games of the season when they fell 5-1 to the Los Angeles Kings at home on Saturday night.

While the Kings performed well offensively, having put five goals on the board, Vegas captain Mark Stone believes much of the loss was on the Golden Knights themselves.

"I think we just played a little too much into their hands," Stone told the media after the loss. "I know they're a pretty defensive team, they clog the neutral zone. Really we just didn't get much of a forecheck, put the puck in some bad places. I don't think we were on our end all that much that night, I think we just turned the puck over a little bit too much and didn't get any sustained pressure against them, and to me, that was why we put up 21 shots or whatever it was."

As opposed to how it may have seemed, Stone did not believe the visitors were on the forecheck all that often.

"I mean, you see when certain teams play these guys, the teams that kind of play in their hands and then try and do too much in the neutral zone, those are the teams that struggle against them. But when you look at teams that I guess maybe play a little bit more of a simple game -- because you can get them running around a little bit. Like I mean, their back defenseman's by the goalie. So if you can put the puck into good spots, you're going to get them running around a bit, but we just didn't really do enough of it.

"Like I said, I mean, I don't think we were really in our zone, like it's not like they were just completely dominating us all night. But I think it ultimately came down to the neutral zone and then us just not getting through it and playing the right way through it."

Vegas will have a chance to bounce back when it hosts the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

