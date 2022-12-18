Skip to main content

Golden Knights Captain Went Down at a Critical Point in Saturday's Loss

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone left the ice with a leg injury in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders.

Fans who experienced the Vegas Golden Knights' downfall last season are witnessing glimpses of a repeated nightmare with every injury the team endures during this holiday stretch.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was the most recent piece to fall victim when he left the ice late in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders with an apparent leg injury.

"It seems like the last three weeks, there's one every week, something's happening," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he addressed the media after Saturday's loss. "So we're human, right? Like you're going to feel for your teammate, especially when you see Theo [She Theodore] go off like he did, Whitey [Zach Whitecloud] goes off. Like these aren't just bumps and bruises. Even [Paul] Cotter gets hit hard, so we're concerned the way it happened. Because it didn't look like a whole lot going on, it could be something serious.

"Now I saw [Stone] after, and he looked good, so that's the good news. And he was able to come back, play a little bit, but he wasn't 100%. So knock on wood that this is just one of those very short-term things, -- a stinger-type of thing for a lack of a better term -- but I'm not going to know that until tomorrow. But yes, we did have a good push, and it's unfortunate because he's a good player for us. We needed him in those last few minutes."

Prior to Stone being helped off the ice, Vegas had just begun to build up momentum after forward Reilly Smith scored his second power-play goal of the night to bring the team to within just a goal.

Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar, though, said he didn't think the team had felt depleted when the captain went down.

"You saw it in the stretch there we just had on the road trip, we were out some key players, [and] everyone stepped up," Kolesar said. "So for us, it's always been next man up."

Vegas Golden Knights
New York Islanders
Mark Stone
Shea Theodore

