Mark Stone on Eichel's Big-Time Performance Against Buffalo

Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel's teammates couldn't have been happier for him as he scored a hat trick against his former team.

"It can't be easy to play here for him, but [it] sure looked like it tonight."

That's what Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone told reporters after Vegas' 7-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, perfectly summing up the night his teammate, Jack Eichel, had to guide the Golden Knights to their ninth straight victory.

Eichel scored the third hat trick of his career in what was his second return to his former home arena, KeyBank Center. His three goals and one assist contributed to an thrilling third-period showdown between the two teams.

"That's one of the coolest games I've been a part of, especially in the regular season," Stone said. "I've had games going back to Ottawa where you're able to score, get wins, and it feels great. I'm sure he feels a ton of emotion right now. It's an incredible game for him. It's tough, you're getting booed every shift. I don't know, it just says a lot about his character. I know people here [in Buffalo] think he doesn't have character, but my God, we've seen what Jack really is. He's carrying a big load for us, and for him to be able to do that tonight, I know it's special for him. I almost get emotional just being a part of it."

Eichel even had two breakaway opportunities that could have added two more goals, but the hat trick would have to do.

"I think he probably should've had seven points tonight," Stone said. "He was our best player. He was ready to go. He wanted this win. We just wanted to support him, obviously, like I said, it's tough. I mean, they're on him all night. But like I said, shows the character and wants to win the game. Will do anything to win the game and you see the raw emotion when he gets those big goals."

The Golden Knights are now 13-2 and are showing no signs of slowing down.

"It's pretty good," Stone said. "Probably the best start of my career that I've ever been on. We've had --knock on wood -- good health. We've had great goaltending, our defense has been good."

