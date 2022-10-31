Mark Stone on Vegas' Second Win Over Winnipeg

When the Vegas Golden Knights could not find any way to send one through the posts in their overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday, it was only fitting that team captain Mark Stone be the one to get the team on the board and in the game.

Just 14 seconds into the third period, the Jets scored to put themselves up 1-0 after both teams had gone scoreless in the first two periods despite an abundance of shots on goal by Vegas.

"It was almost comical, honestly," Stone told the media after the game. "But at the end of the day, we've won four in a row not capitalizing on all of our chances. So there's little things we can do, probably, to make sure those go in, but [I'm] still really comfortable with the way we're playing."

While all the excitement came in the third, it would take until almost halfway through the period until the Golden Knights found the back of the net.

"I thought our first 3, 4 minutes of that period after they scored was a little flat," Stone said. "Then we started getting a little bit emotion back after the first TV timeout and started getting some more chances and finally broke through. And I thought for the majority of the rest of the third period, we played really well. After, we had to kill a big penalty and got that done with some good saves and [made] some good saves in overtime and finally, Jack [Eichel] gets the winner."

When it came time for Eichel to take his shot in the waning seconds of overtime, Stone and the rest of his teammates around him made way to let the magic happen.

"I think there's five guys that are kind of tired on the ice, right?" Stone said. "Me and Theo [Shea Theodore] had been out there for 40 seconds, and [for] those guys, I think it overlapped a shift. So when I saw Jack with the puck, I was almost trying to take it as like basketball. Let him kind of isolate, and we tried to run a little criss-cross, get them a little bit confused, and he just took a power move right to the net, and it was a beautiful goal and a timely goal."

Vegas will travel to Washington D.C. to face the Capitals in their first meeting of this young season on Tuesday.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.