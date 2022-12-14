Mark Stone Earns 500th Career Point With Two Goals Against Winnipeg

Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was a huge contributor in the team's win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

There's just something about coming home that brings out the best in you sometimes.

That, of course, was the case for Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, who put up two goals in his team's 6-5 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, the second of which served as his 500th career point.

"I thought he had more juice tonight," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after the game. "[He] saw his folks last night, so probably gave him a pep talk and off he went. So good for him, back to his hometown. Sometimes the pucks following you. He made some real nice plays holding onto it around the blue line a couple of times even when we didn't score.

"So he had good composure in areas where they weren't playing through his hands, so he held on to pucks and was able to make some plays. And he's always going to go to the net, -- the rebound goal from [Nicolas] Hague -- he's always around there, so those are going to happen every night."

Stone was born and raised in Winnipeg, where he played Winnipeg Triple-A Hockey for three years before playing a season in the Manitoba Triple-A Hockey League.

"He's our leader, he's our captain and he's been great on and off the ice for us," said Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault, who also recorded two goals in Tuesday's victory. "So any time that that guy gets rewarded, I think it's meaningful because he plays so well everywhere and he makes everybody on the ice look better. So definitely really happy for him."

Tuesday was Stone's second consecutive game with a goal.

The captain now stands at 12 goals on the year, tied with his fellow linemate, Reilly Smith, for the third most on the team.

Stone is also tied with Marchessault for third on the team in total points (24) and is on pace to tie his point total of 63 from the 2019-20 season, his highest mark in a single season in his four-plus years with the franchise.

