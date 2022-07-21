Could Vegas Be in Forward Matthew Tkachuk's Future?

Hope for a big offseason acquisition is still out there for Vegas Golden Knights fans.

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk informed the club that he will not be re-signing, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic reported that the forward has listed a number of teams he would be willing to sign a long-term agreement with if he were to be traded, and the Golden Knights were one of them. This may not be the list that he reportedly gave the Flames, however.

Tkachuk, a 24-year-old left wing, has played all six of his NHL seasons with Calgary since he was drafted by the club as the sixth-overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The young All-Star has finished every season with the Flames as a top-five point-scorer on the team.

His presence was immediately felt when he scored 13 goals and 35 assists (third-best on the team) for 48 points in 76 games in his rookie season.

Tkachuk followed that campaign with 24 goals and 25 assists for 49 points in eight fewer games played.

The forward took a tremendous leap in his third season (2018-19), totaling 77 points (34 goals and 43 assists).

Despite scoring 16 fewer points the next season, Tkachuk's mark of 61 (23 goals and 38 assists) finally led the team.

He scored 43 points in the shortened 2020-21 season, but responded this past season with his best season yet: 42 goals and 62 assists for a total of 104 points. The 2021-22 campaign earned him his first-ever All-Star selection.

Tkachuk has not requested a trade, but now that the Flames know he does not plan on staying long term, it's very likely that one could be looming soon.

Acquiring Tkachuk would come with a hefty price that, as of now, the Golden Knights just don't seem to have.

Various moves could be made, though, to clear up some more cap space, but that depends on if general manager Kelly McCrimmon are seeking to make a monumental splash this offseason.

Tkachuk also has reportedly listed St. Louis, Florida, Nashville, and Dallas as destinations.

Calgary announced on Monday it had filed for club-elected salary arbitration with the forward.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.