Season Review: Mattias Janmark

When the Vegas Golden Knights acquired forward Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks in April of 2021, it was expected he would grow into more of a complete player, as he had still been in just his fifth season at the time.

That hope has been far from the case since his arrival. The trade for Janmark seemed to have paid off when the then 28-year-old forward scored three goals in Vegas' series-clinching win over the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the 2020-21 playoffs.

Since then, Janmark's offensive presence has not really been anything to write home about.

The forward tallied just nine goals and 16 assists for a total of 25 points in 67 games played in the 2021 season.

Though Janmark missed games due to injury and COVID-19 protocols, his performance while on the ice was still disappointing. In early to mid November, he did not record a single point. Jankmark made up for it when he scored at least one point in six out of the next eight games, but then he only attained one point in the following eight contests.

Janmark did not register a single point in the month of February, with the drought lasting for nine games (Jan. 29 to March 17).

When he was needed most in the final stretch of the season, he scored only one point in the final seven games.

Janmark was decent defensively on the year, having totaled twice as many blocks as he did the season prior while adding an impressive 29 takeaways. He could have been more physical, though, as he finished the season with just 19 hits.

The Golden Knights could very well look to trade the forward this offseason, or he could look for a change of scenery as a free agent.

Janmark was a third-round pick in the 2013 NHL Draft. He was selected by the Detroit Red Wings before being traded to the Dallas Stars, where he played for four seasons. Janmark departed from Dallas as a free agent in 2020 and signed with the Blackhawks, where he played just 41 games.

