Sapovaliv, Czechia Upset USA at World Juniors

The defending IIHF World Junior Championship champion, USA, was defeated, 4-2, by Czechia in a surprising quarterfinals upset on Wednesday.

One of Czechia's main contributors in the contest was Vegas Golden Knights prospect Matyas Sapovaliv.

Team USA drew first blood after forward Logan Cooley scored a goal in the first period to give his team a 1-0 advantage.

Not long after, forward Jan Mysak of Czechia scored to even the contest at 1-1.

Czechia was then able to take the lead in the second period with a goal from forward Petr Hauser.

Ultimately, though, it was Sapovaliv's goal that made perhaps the most impactful statement of the game, as the forward scored later on in the period to give Czechia a comfortable 3-1 lead.

Each team would go on to score just once more in the third period, and Czechia advanced with a 4-2 victory.

The goal was Sapovaliv's second of the tournament, after having scored one of Czechia's five goals in its 5-4 win over Slovakia on Aug. 9.

The 18-year-old forward, who was drafted by Vegas in the second round of this year's NHL Draft, has also notched seven assists in this year's tournament.

Sapovaliv and Czechia have been able to display their talent in front of a respectable audience throughout the tournament, as Czechia is second of all participating teams in average fan attendance with 1,465.

Czechia's next game should be seen by what could be the largest crowd of the tournament, as it faces the tournament leader in fan attendance in Canada in the semi-finals on Friday.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.