Skip to main content

Golden Knights Draft Analysis Part 1: Sapovaliv, Gustafson

TSN scout Craig Button gave his analysis on every one of the Vegas Golden Knights' 2022 NHL Draft picks.

Following the Vegas Golden Knights' 2022 NHL Draft selections, Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless spoke with TSN analyst and scout Craig Button to go in depth on every one of Vegas' picks.

Here's what Button had to say about Vegas' second-round pick, forward Matyas Sapovaliv:

"He's just a big, strong centerman. You look back to the Vegas Golden Knights' draft pick of Jakub Demek. ... I call those types of players -- they take space from you because they assert themselves, they play forward, they have initiative to their game, and it's hard to get edges on them, an advantage on them. That's how Matyas plays.

"He's good around the net, I don't know if he's going to be a big offensive player, but he's not going to be any fun to play against. And he's going to be a player that's going to be able to play against good players because he's got such good hockey sense and understanding of the game, and he's a big-time competitor.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"If you want to win in this league, -- and I'm not talking about winning during the regular season, I'm talking about winning the Stanley Cup -- you better have size on the wings, you can have size in the middle of the ice and on the blue line. If you have those elements in place and good goaltending, you're going to compete for Stanley Cups. That's the type of player that Matyas is."

The following is Button's analysis of the Golden Knights' third-round pick, forward Jordan Gustafson:

"You can play Jordan at center or left wing. You can play him at offensive spots, you can put him in defensive spots. He just understands the game and all its critical and essential areas. And he's a big-time competitor. I think Jordan has so much potential to improve. ... What he was just part of in Seattle, going right to the Western Hockey League Final, I mean that's only going to help him.

"But he's a player that when the game begins and all through the game, no matter how challenging it is, he's up for it."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights

USATSI_18661506_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Draft Analysis Part 1: Sapovaliv, Gustafson

By Aidan Champion28 minutes ago
USATSI_18661665_168390101_lowres
News

Matyas Sapovaliv Speaks on Being Drafted by Golden Knights

By Aidan Champion4 hours ago
USATSI_10725809_168390101_lowres
News

Cameron Whitehead: 'I'm More Than Excited to Be Here'

By Aidan ChampionJul 9, 2022
USATSI_17806144_168390101_lowres
News

Season Review: Robin Lehner

By Aidan ChampionJul 9, 2022
USATSI_18661506_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Select Abram Wiebe With 209th-Overall Pick

By Aidan ChampionJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18649999_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Select Ben Hemmerling With 177th-Overall Pick

By Aidan ChampionJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18661506_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Select Patrick Guay With 145th-Overall Pick

By Aidan ChampionJul 8, 2022
USATSI_18661503_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Select Cameron Whitehead at 128 Overall

By Aidan ChampionJul 8, 2022
USATSI_10725809_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Select Jordan Gustafson With 79th-Overall Pick

By Aidan ChampionJul 8, 2022