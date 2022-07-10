Golden Knights Draft Analysis Part 1: Sapovaliv, Gustafson

Following the Vegas Golden Knights' 2022 NHL Draft selections, Golden Knights insider Gary Lawless spoke with TSN analyst and scout Craig Button to go in depth on every one of Vegas' picks.

Here's what Button had to say about Vegas' second-round pick, forward Matyas Sapovaliv:

"He's just a big, strong centerman. You look back to the Vegas Golden Knights' draft pick of Jakub Demek. ... I call those types of players -- they take space from you because they assert themselves, they play forward, they have initiative to their game, and it's hard to get edges on them, an advantage on them. That's how Matyas plays.

"He's good around the net, I don't know if he's going to be a big offensive player, but he's not going to be any fun to play against. And he's going to be a player that's going to be able to play against good players because he's got such good hockey sense and understanding of the game, and he's a big-time competitor.

"If you want to win in this league, -- and I'm not talking about winning during the regular season, I'm talking about winning the Stanley Cup -- you better have size on the wings, you can have size in the middle of the ice and on the blue line. If you have those elements in place and good goaltending, you're going to compete for Stanley Cups. That's the type of player that Matyas is."

The following is Button's analysis of the Golden Knights' third-round pick, forward Jordan Gustafson:

"You can play Jordan at center or left wing. You can play him at offensive spots, you can put him in defensive spots. He just understands the game and all its critical and essential areas. And he's a big-time competitor. I think Jordan has so much potential to improve. ... What he was just part of in Seattle, going right to the Western Hockey League Final, I mean that's only going to help him.

"But he's a player that when the game begins and all through the game, no matter how challenging it is, he's up for it."

