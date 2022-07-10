Skip to main content

Matyas Sapovaliv Speaks on Being Drafted by Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights second-round pick Matyas Sapovaliv spoke with the media following his draft selection.

The Vegas Golden Knights took forward Matyas Sapovaliv with the 48th-overall pick of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Sapovaliv is a Kladno, Czechia (Czech Republic) native, who comes off a 52-point 2021 campaign with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit. 

"Las Vegas [is] a really good organization ... I'm looking forward to keep working with them," Sapovaliv told the media following the selection, via Golden Knights Twitter.

It was a dream come true for the young center to hear is name called.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Sapovaliv said. "I was so proud of [myself] and so happy, and I just hugged my parents, and everything was nice."

His parents wished him good luck and let Sapovaliv know they were proud of him.

Sapovaliv came to North America last year when he first joined the OHL. He said that the rinks are smaller and the game is faster in western hockey. 

Sapovaliv believes the strongest part of his game is his "hockey sense."

"[I am a] two-way center, and I can play every role," Sapovaliv said. "I think I'm good on [the] offensive side and defensive side, too, and [with] my penalty-kill power plays."

The prospect said the part of his game he needs to improve on most is his skating.

"I focus on my skating because I know I need to improve it a lot to make another step to be an NHL player," he said.

The 18-year-old center was one of many Czechoslovakians to be selected in this year's draft.

"It's nice, and I'm really happy for them," Sapovaliv said. "Some guys I know and some guys, we are actually great friends."

With a year of North American hockey under his belt and a 6-foot-3, 183-pound size advantage, Sapovaliv shouldn't take quite as long as other rookies to become adjusted to the NHL.

He is most applauded for his playmaking, as he's able to control the pace of the game without letting pressure get the best of him. 

Fans could look forward to a bright future in Vegas for Sapovaliv, as he'll be learning from some great centers in Chandler Stephenson and Jack Eichel.

