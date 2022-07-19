Pacioretty: 2022 Was 'a Weird Year' For the Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights lost a talented veteran forward when they dealt away Max Pacioretty to the Carolina Hurricanes last week.

Pacioretty, who was Vegas' leading goal-scorer in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, is joining just his third team in his 14-year NHL career.

The forward had a virtual introductory press conference with media members on Thursday.

"I'm getting myself into a hard-working group that wants to win hockey games," Pacioretty said. "I mean there's no secret that everyone talks about the coach being one of the best in the league, if not the best, and a buy-in attitude from a group that has really taken the league by surprise the last couple of years with how hard they work and how everyone buys into the details, and hopefully I'm coming in now to just be a part of it.

"I don't want to step on any toes; they have some great players there already, and I'm looking to help out any way that I can, whether it be young guys or pitching in offensively -- all areas I'm looking to help out."

Pacioretty said he's had to adapt to the game as he's grown older.

"My job is to put the puck in the net," he said. "I've done a really good job of that over my career. But as you get older and as teams get better, as goalies get better, as you go further in the playoffs, that gets harder and harder to do. So I work at my craft every day to try and make sure that my offense doesn't dry up, especially as I get older. And, in fact, I think the last couple of years, I've gotten even better at that, whether it be being a little smarter on the ice or off the ice with my body and what not."

The 33-year-old left wing reflected on what was the first true down year the Golden Knights faced last season.

"It was just a weird year where it seemed like everything went wrong," Pacioretty said. "And my injuries were really one-offs of bad luck: broken foot, another bone injury in my hand, and then a little bit of a core situation there, but that didn't keep me out too long. So I hope that's in my past. I'm doing everything I can to move on from that. But in reality, as a group, we had a lot of tough luck last year on the injury front and a lot of kind of goofy or fluky injuries, and mine were no different from the rest of the guys in that sense."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.