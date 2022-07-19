Skip to main content

Pacioretty: 2022 Was 'a Weird Year' For the Golden Knights

Former Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty had his introductory press conference with the media on Thursday.

The Vegas Golden Knights lost a talented veteran forward when they dealt away Max Pacioretty to the Carolina Hurricanes last week.

Pacioretty, who was Vegas' leading goal-scorer in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, is joining just his third team in his 14-year NHL career.

The forward had a virtual introductory press conference with media members on Thursday.

"I'm getting myself into a hard-working group that wants to win hockey games," Pacioretty said. "I mean there's no secret that everyone talks about the coach being one of the best in the league, if not the best, and a buy-in attitude from a group that has really taken the league by surprise the last couple of years with how hard they work and how everyone buys into the details, and hopefully I'm coming in now to just be a part of it. 

"I don't want to step on any toes; they have some great players there already, and I'm looking to help out any way that I can, whether it be young guys or pitching in offensively -- all areas I'm looking to help out."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pacioretty said he's had to adapt to the game as he's grown older. 

"My job is to put the puck in the net," he said. "I've done a really good job of that over my career. But as you get older and as teams get better, as goalies get better, as you go further in the playoffs, that gets harder and harder to do. So I work at my craft every day to try and make sure that my offense doesn't dry up, especially as I get older. And, in fact, I think the last couple of years, I've gotten even better at that, whether it be being a little smarter on the ice or off the ice with my body and what not."

The 33-year-old left wing reflected on what was the first true down year the Golden Knights faced last season.

"It was just a weird year where it seemed like everything went wrong," Pacioretty said. "And my injuries were really one-offs of bad luck: broken foot, another bone injury in my hand, and then a little bit of a core situation there, but that didn't keep me out too long. So I hope that's in my past. I'm doing everything I can to move on from that. But in reality, as a group, we had a lot of tough luck last year on the injury front and a lot of kind of goofy or fluky injuries, and mine were no different from the rest of the guys in that sense."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (3)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes
Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty

USATSI_17846114_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Pacioretty: 2022 Was 'a Weird Year' For the Golden Knights

By Aidan Championjust now
Celebration
News

Podcast: VGK Today Episode #1

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.18 hours ago
USATSI_10445746_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Silver Knights GM Gives Thoughts on Development Camp

By Aidan Champion20 hours ago
USATSI_16955736_168390101_lowres
News

McCrimmon: Golden Knights Still Have Enough Scoring

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
USATSI_17776670_168390101_lowres
News

Kolesar Elects For Salary Arbitration

By Aidan ChampionJul 18, 2022
USATSI_10445746_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Joe Fleming Speaks on Development Camp

By Aidan ChampionJul 17, 2022
USATSI_17042434_168390101_lowres
News

Abram Wiebe Talks First Experience in Vegas

By Aidan ChampionJul 17, 2022
USATSI_10475947_168390101_lowres
News

Hemmerling Ended Development Camp on Positive Note

By Aidan ChampionJul 17, 2022
USATSI_18661506_168390101_lowres
News

Patrick Guay Speaks on Development Camp, Draft

By Aidan ChampionJul 16, 2022