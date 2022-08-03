Pacioretty Found a Certain Aspect of His Vegas Experience to be Odd

Not much pressure is usually held against a new sports franchise, especially one that isn't exactly rich with history regarding its respective sport.

Even so, the Vegas Golden Knights have done more than anyone could have asked for in their first five seasons, and now, that standard is beginning to be established.

For former Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty, though, the initial lack of accountability that he felt within the organization was something he wasn't used to as a professional hockey player.

"I've been thinking about it a lot lately," Pacioretty said when he joined the Raw Knuckles podcast. "There are good sides to everything, so when I first got there, it was kind of weird that there was no accountability. And I'm not talking about within the team, I'm talking about everywhere. You just couldn't feel pressure coming off of anyone else; from the coach, from the management. I mean I had an awful game and I come in and everyone's saying 'Hi' to me, and I'm like, 'OK, this is a little weird.' Normally, we'd walk by each other and like stare at the carpet.

"And then at the same time, even if you wanted to find out what the media was saying about you, I don't even know how you would go about that because it's like I don't even know where the media would be. On Twitter, I didn't know what to search or anything like that. There was a relief when I got there, but then I found myself being like, 'OK, I gotta kind of reel this thing in and hold myself to a higher standard.'

" ... I don't want to say it was a country club, but you have no one from the outside holding you accountable, so I never thought in a million years that I'd be feeling this way, but at the end of the day, I kind of look at, 'OK, what could I have done better this year?' And I was almost like -- I'm not saying I'm going to be like a journalist that's going to go rip a player, but at the same time, a lot of these guys haven't played somewhere else, so they don't know really what it's like."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.