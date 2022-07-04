Season Review: Max Pacioretty

It was certainly not the ideal year for Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty.

The veteran missed 43 games, the most he's missed in over 10 years.

Like many other Golden Knights, Pacioretty's season was plagued by injuries, including a foot injury early on and a wrist injury that would require surgery in late December.

The 33-year-old forward played a total of 39 games in the 2021 season, having registered 19 goals and 18 assists for a total of 37 points.

Aside from what was just an unlucky year, Pacioretty has been a great asset for the Golden Knights since Day 1.

He posted 66 points in just his second season in Vegas, with 34 assists and 32 goals in 71 games. Even having played just 48 games the following season, 2020, Pacioretty still recorded an impressive 51 points on the season.

The former Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner had only known Montreal prior to joining the Golden Knights in 2018, having spent 10 seasons with the Canadiens.

While his season was limited, Pacioretty was stellar for the Golden Knights during the month of December. He achieved a franchise-high seven-game goal streak, which contributed to the team's 10-3-0 record on the month.

If it hadn't been for that wrist surgery, who knows how long the forward's dominance could have lasted.

He finished the season strong in April after sitting out for nearly a month with an undisclosed injury. In that final stretch, Pacioretty totaled eight points in 10 games, including four goals.

Ultimately, the veteran still led the team with goals per 60 (1.68), points per 60 (3.28), and shots per 60 (13.1). Pacioretty also led Vegas with 0.95 points per game.

Despite his age, it's clear that when Pacioretty is healthy, he can still be one of the more dominant forwards in the league.

It's hard to imagine he will go a full season in 2022 without suffering any injuries after the toll taken on him this past year, but it is worth noting he was able to finish the season healthy.

Expect Pacioretty to look to bounce back with a return to the postseason on his mind next season.

