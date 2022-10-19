Mayor's Fund For Las Vegas LIFE Announces Site of New Ball Hockey Rink

The Vegas Golden Knights, the Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE, and the City of Las Vegas announced the construction site for the new ball hockey rink on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas City Council approved the location of the hockey rink at Wednesday's city council meeting. The rink is set to be built at Lorenzi Park, 3333 W. Washington Ave, with construction beginning shortly and completion expected for early 2023.

The rink will be funded by the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation and the NHL.

The club will host community skate clinics for at least five years.

“Hockey has really taken Las Vegas by storm since the Vegas Golden Knights arrived in 2017,” Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman said. “We know we have hockey fans young and old who like to get out and play the sport and this new rink will help many enjoy the game at one of our most historic locations, Lorenzi Park. Thank you to the Vegas Golden Knights and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation for continuing to partner with the community and being Vegas Born!”

The project was announced at the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas last February.

“We are excited to work with The City of Las Vegas to bring a new ball hockey rink to Lorenzi Park,” said Kim Frank, President of the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. “We are passionate about growing the game of hockey in this community, and this is another big step in that process. The Golden Knights believe in the importance of providing a safe and positive environment to learn the game.”

The new ball hockey rink will add to the abundance of athletic amenities at Lorenzi Park, such as baseball fields, basketball courts, and tennis courts.

“Ward 5 has many outstanding parks and recreation facilities, and we are always working to add new amenities that the community can enjoy,” Councilman Cedric Crear said. “There is no denying that our city loves the Vegas Golden Knights and hockey, and I know this new rink will get plenty of use at Lorenzi Park. Thank you to the Golden Knights for all that they do in our community and go Knights go!”

