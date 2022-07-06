Season Review: Michael Amadio

The start to Vegas Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio's fifth NHL season looked as if it were going to end before it hardly began.

On Oct. 29, 2021, Amadio was waived by the Toronto Maple Leafs, whom he had only played three games with since being signed to a two-way contract with the organization in late July.

That stint, along with just a five-game spell with the Ottawa Senators, might have left the young forward questioning his place in the league.

That was put to rest, though, when Amadio was given a rebirth in Vegas, having been picked up by the team just a day after Toronto placed him on waivers.

When injuries began to plague Vegas in January, Amadio was placed in the top six, and general manager Kelly McCrimmon signed the forward to a two-year, $762,500 contract on Jan. 30.

Amadio took his new opportunity with the Golden Knights and ran. He finished the season with 11 goals and seven assists for a total of 18 points in his 53 games with the team.

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft. He played three and a quarter seasons for the Kings before being traded to Ottawa.

During his time in L.A., Amadio only registered 16 goals and 23 assists for 39 points.

He would not score a goal in the season he was traded to the Senators, but he got himself back on track when he recorded a career-high 11 goals in the 2020 season before doing it again in 2021.

Amadio has averaged a little over 11 and a half minutes played in his career, but that could go up in 2022, as the forward established himself as a reliable bottom-six asset and showed he can be called upon when players go down.

Amadio was given new life in Vegas, and when that works out for the better, often times, players are given a new sense of confidence that allows them to elevate their game.

It would not be surprising if the forward reaches new career-highs next season.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.