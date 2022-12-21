Is Michael Amadio the Temporary Answer on the First Line?

Vegas Golden Knights forward Michael Amadio joined Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson on the first line in the third period of Monday's contest.

Down 3-0 heading into the third period, momentum shifted the Vegas Golden Knights' way when Chandler Stephenson finally put his team on the board in Monday's loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The goal was assisted by defenseman Alec Martinez and forward Michael Amadio, who started the third period on the first line with Stephenson and captain Mark Stone.

Golden Knights veteran Phil Kessel had played on the top line to start the contest after filling in for an injured Paul Cotter in the game before.

But once Amadio stepped in to help the team's late attempt at a comeback, it seemed the chemistry began to click.

"It was less about [Amadio] and more about who was there that wasn't getting it done," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after Vegas' 3-2 loss. "So you got to go to a plan B and C sometimes. We've lost Jack [Eichel], so that's already one guy gone from that top line. And we actually used Brett Howden to start the year up there [on the second line], and I thought he did a really good job with Stevie and Stoney before we moved some people around.

"Now he's not available, so you sort of go down the line, and now, we're grooming Paul Cotter to do a good job in there, go to the net. So we're at plan D now, right? So Amo's kind of plan E right now. ... If it happens to be Amo that complements them the best, then hopefully [he can] get it done."

Amadio feels his role on the line is about complementing Stephenson and Stone without interfering with their chemistry.

"I mean, they're two really good players," Amadio told the media on Tuesday. "They think the game really well, and their hockey sense is just out of this league, so I'm just trying to play simple, play my game, not do too much, and hopefully that can fit in well with those guys."

While the approach may sound reserved, the veteran forward is still willing to be an offensive threat when the opportunity presents itself.

"I think I like to shoot the puck, so whenever I can get a chance to get open with those two, [I need to] just kind of find a way to get it on net and just make the simple passes, support them and find a way to help them out."

The Golden Knights will welcome the Arizona Coyotes to T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday with intentions of getting back in the winning column on their home ice.

