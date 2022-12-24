Michael Amadio is Fitting in Well on Golden Knights' First Line

The Vegas Golden Knights were struggling to find a replacement for forwards Jack Eichel and Paul Cotter on the first line after losing both players to injury.

But it seems the club has finally found its piece with forward Michael Amadio, who has thrived on the line since joining Mark Stone and Chandler Stephenson in the third period of Vegas' loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

In that period, Amadio earned an assist for what had been his first point since Oct. 24.

He proceeded to score a goal in Wednesday's win over the Arizona Coyotes and then again in Friday's 5-4 win against the St. Louis Blues.

"I think Amo is that type of player that can complement good players," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy told the media after Friday's victory. "I don't know if he can stay up there like over the course of 82 games, right? That's something that would be determined down the road if it was necessary. But in a pinch, he can go up there because that's his game. The problem with Amo['s] situation is he's behind Stoney, Marchy [Jonathan Marchessault] and Phil [Kessel] when he's healthy -- and Koley's [Keegan Kolesar's] just a completely different player.

"So when some of those guys are out, that's his opportunity to shine so to speak. And we've had him in a lower spot in the lineup, but he's had to change his game around him are a little more north, north-south. So now, he's getting an opportunity to play in a little more of the game he was used to in the American League or Junior. So good for him to be able to step up and do it, and we'll work on whatever spot he's in in the lineup. You don't want to take away his skill game, but again, you have to adapt to the situation and the line you're in, and he did a really good job with it."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.