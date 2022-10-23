Missed Opportunities in the Third Caused Vegas to Come up Short in Loss

The Vegas Golden Knights have lost by just a single goal in their two losses this season, each of them mainly being the result of the opponent's power-play execution.

In terms of Vegas' production on the power play, it hasn't been where the team needs it to be. A little more success on such opportunities could be the difference maker in these close contests.

That was especially evident in Saturday night's loss to the Colorado Avalanche, as the Golden Knights were unable to capitalize on two power-play chances in the third period that would have tied the game.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone felt that momentum was lost coming out of the second intermission.

"I mean, we score on the first [power play]," Stone told the media after the game. "The second one, we get tons of momentum off of it, tons of good chances. Unfortunately that third one comes with 0.1 seconds left in the period where we're carrying a ton of momentum. Would've been nice to just bang that one out towards the end of the second period. But I didn't think it was horrible to start the third, but it didn't generate like [it did] in that first two, for sure. I mean, we're definitely not quite where we want to be, but we're definitely trending, I think."

Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault, who scored his fifth goal of the season on Saturday, had his first opportunity to play with his iconic 'Misfit Line' in the third, as Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy sent the group out early in the period.

Marchessault felt that despite the missed chances in the third, the line change was a positive.

"It was good, we played well in the third period," he said. "I would say we were dominating and obviously, were down a goal there, so I thought we played really well. We came up short in the end, but our start and our discipline, to [give up] two goals on the power play, it makes the difference at the end of the night."

Vegas will finish its three-game homestand with a showdown with the San Jose Sharks on Monday night.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout the game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.