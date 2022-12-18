Skip to main content

Golden Knights' Home Turmoil Continues, Fall to Islanders 5-2

A late rally from the Vegas Golden Knights was not enough to overcome the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights struggles at home carried into Saturday's game against the New York Islanders, as Vegas was defeated 5-2 to open up its four-game homestand.

The Golden Knights out shot New York 38 to 26, but it wasn't enough to produce the scoring needed to keep up with the Islanders' offensive burst.

Vegas forward Reilly Smith recorded his second consecutive game with two goals, both of which came on power plays.

The Golden Knights' penalty kill remained strong to start the game, holding off the Islanders' power play twice in the first period.

But New York eventually got on the board first with a goal from forward Anders Lee with just over a minute to go in the period.

Just before the end of the period, Vegas would finally earn a power play of its own that would go into effect at the start of the second.

It was able to capitalize, as Smith scored the power-play goal to even the game at a goal apiece.

Not long after, though, the Islanders took back the lead with a goal from forward Hudson Fasching, giving New York a 2-1 advantage 4 and a half minutes into the period.

The visitors would keep their foot on the gas, extending the lead to two goals late in the period when forward Simon Holmstrom found the back of the net for his first career NHL goal.

New York led 3-1 heading into the second intermission.

Roughly 3 minutes into the third period, Vegas was given its second power-play opportunity of the contest with a chance to trim the deficit to just a goal.

It did just that, as Smith struck again, igniting the Golden Knights' third-period comeback hopes.

A number of chances on goal would present themselves to Vegas in the following minutes, but it was unable to execute.

With just under a minute and a half remaining in the period, Islanders forward Brock Nelson sent one between the pipes to regain the two-goal lead for New York.

From there, the Islanders scored two empty-netters to cap off their road victory.

Vegas will look to answer with a strong perfromance on Monday when it hosts the Buffalo Sabres for the two clubs' second meeting of the season.

