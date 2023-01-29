Golden Knights Come Up Short in 2-1 OT Loss to Islanders

The Vegas Golden Knights brought their most urgency in a while in Saturday's overtime loss to the New York Islanders.

The Vegas Golden Knights have nothing to hang their heads for after losing in the final minute of overtime on the road against the New York Islanders, but given the circumstances, it unfortunately shouldn't settle well.

With the loss, Vegas has now dropped seven of its last eight contests with no momentum going into the All-Star break.

A final win before the rest period was nearly attained, as the Golden Knights had an abundance of opportunities to take the lead with their 46 shots on goal.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the first period.

The first penalty of the contest was called almost immediately as Golden Knights forward Brett Howden was sent to the box for tripping.

Vegas was able to kill the penalty and keep the lead at just a goal.

Not long after, though, the Islanders got on the board with a goal from team captain Anders Lee less than 4 minutes into the second period.

The Golden Knights would end up being granted two power plays in the period but could not capitalize and even the contest.

With just over 4 minutes remaining in the period, they would finally catch a break when forward William Carrier sent one between the pipes in what was just his second game back from injury.

The game was all tied up at 1-1 heading into the third period.

The Golden Knights out shot New York 17 to six in the period, but it was to no avail as the two teams ended regulation at a stalemate.

Less than half a minute into the overtime period, Vegas was granted the perfect opportunity to seal the game when Carrier was hooked on a breakaway that resulted in a penalty shot.

His shot was saved, though, and the contest proceeded.

With just over half a minute remaining, Islanders forward Mathew Barzal found the back of the net to clinch the long, hard-fought battle.

The Golden Knights fall to 29-18-4 on the season as they head into the All-Star Break.

They will pick back up with a road matchup against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

