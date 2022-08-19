NHL Media Discusses Pacific Division Power Rankings

Just this month, it seems the Vegas Golden Knights have already fallen behind when it comes to progression in the Pacific Division.

While teams like the Calgary Flames have been getting better on paper, Vegas has taken a step back with the loss of goaltender Robin Lehner.

This offseason has been far from the break Vegas needed after missing the postseason for the first time in its franchise's history.

NHL Network's Steve Konroyd and Mike Rupp each gave their prediction on where the Golden Knights will finish when they gave their Pacific Division power rankings on Thursday's edition of "NHL Tonight."

Konroyd had the Edmonton Oilers at No. 1, Calgary at No. 2, the Los Angeles Kings at No. 3, the Vancouver Canucks at No. 4, the Anaheim Ducks at No. 5, and Vegas at No. 6, with the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks behind them at No. 7 and 8, respectively.

"Los Angeles Kings: big jump there," Konroyd said. "Obviously the addition of (Kevin) Fiala. Vancouver has gotten a lot better. Anaheim: we talked to Dallas Eakins; he was really happy about the Ryan Strome, Frank Vatrano (acquisitions) -- they've got some young guys who are only going to get better.

"Vegas: Obviously the word of Robin Lehner not playing next year is going to hurt them a ton. Seattle's gotten better; I still think they're a couple years away from competing, and San Jose: it looks like there's a rebuild there."

Rupp, on the other hand, had Vegas at No. 4. He ranked Calgary at No. 1, Edmonton at No. 2, and Los Angeles at No. 3. Behind Vegas, Rupp had Vancouver, Anaheim, Seattle, and San Jose in descending order.

"This is a division that is wide open," Rupp said. "I think it's wide open."

The expectations for the Golden Knights this offseason have been the lowest since the birth of the franchise.

If this 2022-23 team truly is going to find a way back to the postseason, it can only do so by overcoming the adversity it has taken on this summer.

Fans of the franchise can only hope Rupp and Konroyd are proven wrong.

