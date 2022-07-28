Skip to main content

NHL Media Believes Golden Knights Will Be Back to Usual Selves

Mike Rupp of NHL Network said a healthy Vegas Golden Knights team will be back on track next season.

There's no question that many things would have gone differently had the Vegas Golden Knights been consistently healthy during the 2021-22 season.

Mike Rupp of NHL Network believes this team will be back being a top threat in the Pacific Division in 2022 if injuries do not take the same toll they did last season.

"I think this team healthy would've made it this past season," Rupp said on Tuesday's edition of NHL Tonight. "Health was the biggest thing that tied them up in and stumbled them throughout the [season]. They just kept stumbling through injuries. They had significant man-games lost by significant players. So having that group healthy, running back into a healthy start of a season, I think will do wonders. And they're in the right division, and I think they can make some noise here.

" ... I don't know if they're as talented and deep as they once were, but they've got some star power ... and they can certainly carry this team and make some noise, so I'm interested to see how they go."

Rupp went on to address how the addition of Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy might impact the team.

"I'm interested to see what Bruce Cassidy does with the group," Rupp said. "I mean how do they look different? Remember when this team came in as [an] expansion, they were unique. They played a certain style under Gerard Gallant at that time. It took a little while for people to adjust. So I'd like to see a couple tweaks here and there. Trying to find a way to play faster. 

"They've got a lot of veteran players. Is there a way that the transition game could be quicker and turn the puck up ice and north quickly, because they've got talent to put the puck in the back of the net. Bruce Cassidy is going to be a coach that's going to have a challenge to get this team going once again."

Rupp also acknowledged that forward Jack Eichel will be entering the season with a clean slate.

"We haven't seen Jack Eichel playing with everybody healthy to see what works and what doesn't" Rupp said. "Everybody hopes that we see a healthy Jack Eichel. I think a healthy and dominant Jack Eichel is good for everybody, right? The league as a whole. He's an elite player. Can he get back to that? I mean he finally has a summer that can be somewhat normal. He can train appropriately and not have that surgery looming. You know there's going to be a chip on his shoulder."

NHL Media Believes Golden Knights Will Be Back to Usual Selves

