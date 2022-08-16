NHL Media Ranks Jack Eichel Among Top 20 Centers

The anticipation for a full year of Jack Eichel continues to grow for the Vegas Golden Knights' faithful.

NHL Network producers and analysts decided on their Top-20 centers in the league on Sunday, and Eichel was placed at No. 16 on the list.

Eichel did not appear in a game for the Golden Knights until February last season, but the center still managed to record 14 goals and 11 assists for 25 points in just 34 games.

In the month of March alone, Eichel scored six goals.

On April 1, he tallied two goals in Vegas' 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. He then proceeded to score three goals in the next five games.

Eichel concluded the season with a two-goal performance in the Golden Knights' 7-4 victory against the St. Louis Blues.

The veteran forward was traded to Vegas by the Buffalo Sabres last November in an exchange that included former Golden Knights Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, along with a first-round pick from this year's draft and a third-round pick in next year's draft.

Eichel had spent his whole NHL career in Buffalo until the trade, having totaled 139 goals and 216 assists for 355 points in his six years with the Sabres.

His two best years were the 2018-19 and 2019-18 seasons when he registered 82 points and 78 points, respectively.

NHL Network's Top 20 centers included Robert Thomas at No. 20, Elias Pettersson at No. 19, Evgeni Malkin at No. 18, Jack Hughes at No. 17, Ryan O'Reilly at No. 15, Nazem Kadri at No. 14, Elias Lindholm at No. 13, J.T. Miller at No. 12, Brayden Point at No. 11, Mika Zibanejad at No. 10, Sebastian Aho at No. 9, Patrice Bergeron at No. 8, Steven Stamkos at No. 7, Aleksander Barkov at No. 6, Sidney Crosby at No. 5, Leon Draisaitl at No. 4, Nathan MacKinnon at No. 3, Auston Matthews at No. 2, and Connor McDavid at No. 1.

Six of the Top 20 are members of the Pacific Division.

We'll see if Eichel's first full season with a team other than Buffalo can ignite the dominance the league is used to seeing from the center.

