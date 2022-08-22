NHL Network Lists Mark Stone Among Top-20 Wings

One Vegas Golden Knight just barely made the cut on the NHL Network's list of Top-20 wings.

David Satriano of NHL.com presented the list in an article on Sunday. At No. 20 was Golden Knights forward Mark Stone.

Stone, who will be entering his fifth season with Vegas next season, actually had what was his first full "down year" with the franchise, as his point-total was less than half of that of the season prior, which, of course, was mainly due to the fact that Stone played in just 37 games for Vegas due to injury.

The forward recorded nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points on the year.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, Stone was a regular 60-plus point scorer for the Golden Knights.

In his 2020-21 campaign, the wing found the back of the net 21 times while adding 40 assists for 61 points. The total was just two points shy of that of the season prior, which took him 10 more games to do. He finished that 2019-20 season fifth in MVP voting.

The best season of Stone's career with his 2018-19 campaign, his first season with Vegas. Much of his success came before the forward was traded to the Golden Knights that year, as he registered 28 goals and 34 assists in his final season with the Ottawa Senators.

In total, Stone tallied 33 goals and 40 assists for 73 points in just 77 games played that year. He finished second in MVP voting.

Of Stone, Satriano wrote: "One of the best two-way players in the game, Stone led the NHL in takeaways (58) in 2020-21 for the fifth time in his seven full NHL seasons. The 30-year-old right wing has 165 points (56 goals, 109 assists) in 175 games since being acquired in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in 2019."

Ahead of Stone on the NHL Network's Top-20 wings list were Filip Forsberg, Gabriel Landeskog, Alex DeBrincat, Chris Kreider, Jason Robertson, Jake Guentzel, Kyle Connor, Matthew Tkachuk, David Pastrnak, Patrick Kane, Brad Marchand, Artemi Panarin, Johnny Gaudreau, Mikko Rantanen, Jonathan Huberdeau, Mitchell Marner, Kirill Kaprizov, Nikita Kucherov, and Alex Ovechkin.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.