Golden Knights Walked Off With Game-Winning OT Goal From Hague

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague was the hero of the night as the club ended the year with an overtime win.

The Vegas Golden Knights had an unlikely savior seize the day in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Nashville Predators.

Defenseman Nicolas Hague scored what was just his second goal of the season to win it for Vegas on a power-play opportunity in overtime.

"He's got kind of a shot," Golden Knights captain Mark Stone told the media after the win. "So obviously we knew that we were probably going to have the power play for close to the rest of the overtime if we could hang on to it. So kind of a mixed unit out there -- I think it was me, Chandler [Stephenson], Roysie [Nicolas Roy] and him, so if you look at the guy you want taking the shot, it's him. And Roysie obviously had a great screen. So real happy for him to get a big goal like that."

The goal redeemed the Golden Knights' failure to hold off the Predators from tying the game in the dying seconds of regulation to force overtime.

"That was fun," Hague said. "Nice to end it like that. Get a win, especially after giving up a late one there because that was a little tough, but we stuck with it, focused on the next play, and we'll take a win any way they come."

For Hague, it was his first game-winner in his four-year NHL career.

"I leaned into it. I feel like I lean into all of them. That one's just from a good spot. It was kind of laid in there nicely for me from Stoney. So yeah, I just [tried] to hit the net, and we'll see what happens. It ended up going in, which was nice."

Vegas will be back in action for a showdown with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, looking to get back in the win column on the road after dropping back-to-back away games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Follow along with VGK Today for live updates throughout Monday's game.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.