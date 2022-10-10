Skip to main content

Nicolas Roy on Final Preseason Victory Over Arizona Coyotes

Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy scored a goal and an assist in Vegas' win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy enters the 2022-23 season coming off a career year.

The forward elevated his momentum heading into the regular season with a goal and an assist in Vegas' final preseason game on Saturday, a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in Boise, Idaho.

His line member, Paul Cotter, also had an impressive outing with two assists in the win, capping off what has been a stellar preseason.

"I think we played our best game of the preseason there," Roy said of his line after the victory, via the Golden Knights' website. "We had some time in the offensive zone. I think that's what we do when we're good."

Roy said he felt that the team as a whole played well offensively in the preseason finale.

"The breakouts were better than the last time we played Arizona," Roy said. "I think we built from game to game since Game 1."

The fourth-year Golden Knight said the team made "huge" strides throughout the progression of preseason.

"We had a little change on everything: power play, PK, our defensive zone," Roy said. "So I think we built in, and today, we looked pretty good."

Roy said the team is very confident as the regular season approaches.

"We know the kind of group we have," he said. "We know we have confidence in the group. We have really good players in there."

In his 78 games played for Vegas last season, Roy scored 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points.

The Golden Knights will take on the Los Angeles Kings in their season opener on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PST.

