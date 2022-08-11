Nicolas Roy Speaks on Contract Extension

The Vegas Golden Knights have made a point this offseason to secure as much of their future as they can.

Part of that future includes Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy, whom the team signed to a five-year extension on Tuesday.

"It's awesome," Roy said in his virtual media availability on Tuesday. "I wanted to come back in Vegas for sure. I love the team, the city, the fans, and the players -- the team we have."

With the new extension, Roy has the task of helping get Vegas back to where it wants to be.

"I think ... we have a team in Vegas that can win and can win now," Roy said. "[I was] a little disappointed in what we did last year, but now it's a bounce-back year and we have a really good team. We're ready to go and I think we want to win a Stanley Cup in the near future, so [I am] really excited for that too."

Roy said he briefly talked to Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy regarding what his role could be next season.

"He called me, we had a nice discussion," Roy said. "But it's pretty early to say, but he told me be ready for everything. 'If we need you [to be] a winger, it could be something.' Or we might need me more in a defensive role on the third line or an offensive role sometimes also on the second line or something like that. ... It could be really anything as of right now."

Roy said the part of his game he wants to elevate next season is his offense.

"I think I feel more confident offensively," Roy said. "And I feel like I should be even better offensively than I was last season. I feel better, so it's really putting up those numbers maybe and maybe help on the power play or stuff like that."

To execute his plan to improve offensively, Roy said he has been working on his cut backs in the offseason.

"I'm a pretty big guy, pretty tall, so if I can be a little faster on those cut backs, I think I'm going to be hard to counter for those defensemen," Roy said. "So yeah, I'm working on my skating agility."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.