One NHL Media Analyst Envisions Polar Extremes for Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights were once again a topic of discussion on "NHL Tonight."

On Tuesday's edition of the show, analysts Mike Rupp and Mike Johnson gave their opinions on whether or not the Golden Knights could get by without goaltender Robin Lehner.

"They had Logan Thompson this past year, right?" Rupp said. "[He did] a pretty solid job. Is that going to be enough for the season? ... That whole roster was injured last year. I don't think that team would have missed the playoffs if they would've had even half those injuries not happen. I just think they're in the right division, where they might be able to make it by.

"But I'll say this about them -- and this is the unknown for me: this team could win that division or this team could be way out of the playoffs. I don't know which way it's gonna go, but having this group healthy as far as the forwards and the defensemen in front of the goaltending position, they should be fine I think."

Johnson had somewhat of a different idea on where Vegas would stand.

"I'm gonna say no, they're not gonna be able to weather this one because of how important that position is because a starter's out for the year, [Laurent] Brossoit, the backup, has questions as well, they traded away Max Pacioretty who's gonna give you 35 or 40 every single year that he plays," Johnson said. "And yes, [Mark] Stone should likely be healthy, Jack Eichel will be back for a full year, they brought back some important pieces. And them not weathering, it doesn't mean maybe miss the playoffs."

Rupp interjected to question what is considered weathering for the team.

"Well, because they're supposed to win the division," Johnson responded. "And they're not going to without this goaltending. So they may weather it in the sense that they may get third spot, fourth spot, you're 100% right; they're in the correct division to maybe be able to dip a little bit and get guys healthy and figure it out. But they're not gonna challenge for first anymore. Not with this kind of goaltending. Too many questions, too many injuries."

