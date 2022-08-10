Skip to main content

Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Bruce Boudreau

Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau could get the franchise back on track in his first full-season as head coach.

The Vancouver Canucks struggled mightily in their first 25 games of the 2021-22 season with former head coach Travis Green at the helm.

They began by winning just six games in their first 20 contests, a start that all but doomed them from the get-go.

On Dec. 5, 2021, the organization parted ways with Green, along with former general manager Jim Benning.

This would provide an opportunity for longtime NHL coach Bruce Boudreau to earn back his trust as a head coach after being fired by the Minnesota Wild in February of 2020.

The new era started off with a bang, as the Canucks rattled off seven wins in a row with Boudreau in the driver's seat.

From Feb. 12 to March 9, Vancouver won eight out of 10 contests.

Unfortunately for Boudreau and the Canucks, the hole that had been dug early on in the season would hold the team back when it failed to make the postseason for the sixth time in seven years.

Boudreau, however, concluded his first season as head coach with a respectable 32-15-10 record. Had half of those 10 overtime/shootout losses gone the other way, Vancouver would have found itself competing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Boudreau began his NHL head coaching career as coach of the Washington Capitals in the 2007-08 season.

He led Washington to four-straight first-place finishes in the division in his five seasons with the team. In the 2010-11 season, Boudreau and the Capitals made a trip to the conference finals but were swept by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He would be fired by the organization midway through the season the following year.

Boudreau went on to coach the Anaheim Ducks for four-plus seasons, ultimately leading them to four consecutive first-place Pacific Division finishes as well.

In the 2014-15 season, the Ducks fell just one win short of reaching the Stanley Cup Final when they lost in seven games to the eventual league champions, the Chicago Blackhawks. That would be the closest Boudreau got to reaching victory with Anaheim.

He then coached Minnesota for three-plus seasons, making two trips to the postseason. The Wild did not advance past the first round in either season.

