Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Dallas Eakins

The Anaheim Ducks wrapped up another season without making the playoffs.

It's been four-straight years now, and the Ducks have failed to finish better than sixth in the Pacific Division in that span.

Even so, Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins has been kept on the staff for the 2022-23 season after finishing second to last in the division in 2021-22.

Another down year seemed to be in the cards for the Ducks after dropping seven of their first nine games of the season.

Hope was found, though, when out of nowhere, Anaheim rattled off eight wins in a row.

It simply couldn't find the consistency for the rest of the season, however, and in starting in early March, Eakins and the Ducks went on an 11-game losing streak that sealed their fate for the 2021-22 season.

These past three years in Anaheim have been more of the same of Eakins' very brief stint as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

In that 2014 season, Eakins got off to a poor 7-19-5 start before he was ultimately let go by the organization.

The coach would go on to be hired as head coach of Anaheim's AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

In total, Eakins is 111-159-45 in his NHL head coaching career.

Prior to its four-year dry spell, Anaheim had made it to the postseason in 11 out of 13 seasons, including the 2006-07 season when it won the Stanley Cup Final.

Eakins has quite the challenge of getting the Ducks back to that success, but the organization believes in him, and that just might be all he needs.

