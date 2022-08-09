Golden Knights' Opposing Division Coaches: Todd McLellan

The Los Angeles Kings returned to the NHL postseason in 2021-22 after a three-year drought.

It was Kings coach Todd McLellan's first winning season with the franchise since coming on in April of 2019.

He nearly took Los Angeles to the second round of the playoffs, but fell just short in seven games to his former team, the Edmonton Oilers, who would go on to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

After starting the season with a 1-5-1 record, McLellan and the Kings turned things around, going on a seven-game win streak.

It was far from a consistent season for Los Angeles, though, but McLellan would lead the Kings to one final 6-2 stretch to conclude the season and stamp their trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The playoff berth was McLellan's first as a head coach since the 2016-17 season when he led Edmonton to the second round, having missed a trip to the conference finals by just a game.

That season was the second of McLellan's three-plus-season stint with the Oilers and was the only one he took Edmonton to the playoffs.

Prior to Edmonton, McLellan spent seven seasons as coach of the San Jose Sharks, where he had his most success as an NHL head coach.

In just his first two seasons at the helm, he led San Jose to first place in the Pacific Division with back-to-back 50-win seasons.

McLellan took the Sharks to two consecutive conference finals appearances in the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

He missed the postseason as San Jose's coach just once, which would be his final season with the franchise.

McLellan won the Stanley Cup Final as an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings the season prior to being hired as coach of the Sharks.

If the veteran coach hopes to remain in Los Angeles, the winning needs to continue. He and the Kings cannot afford to take a step backward this season, despite the task of competing amidst a very competitive Pacific Division.

McLellan knows what it takes now with this team, though, and momentum will be on his side going into the 2022-23 campaign.

