Looking at the Pacific Division All-Star Team

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson is the only member of the VGK to have been selected to the 2023 All-Star Game so far.

The Pacific Division is in good hands with this year's All-Star team.

With the league's best player, Connor McDavid, leading the way, and one of the NHL's best up-and-coming goaltenders in net, Logan Thompson, the Pacific Division team will be a force to be reckoned with in this year's All-Star Game.

Here's a look at each selection:

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks

Terry has been on a tear -- pun intended -- so far this season, posting 33 points (12 goals and 21 assists) through 41 games.

He's playing a career-high in ice time of 20:01, but it hasn't been enough to keep the Ducks out of the bottom spot in the division.

Nazem Kadri, Calgary Flames

Kadri, a reigning Stanley Cup winner, has registered 15 assists and 16 goals, half of which have come on the power-play. He has a total of 31 points through 41 games.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

The league's reigning MVP is producing yet another MVP-caliber season, leading the league in total points (77), goals (34) and assists (43), well on pace to pass his career-high of 123 points from last season.

He also leads the league in power-play goals with 14.

Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings

The first-year King is on track to play in all 82 games for the second-straight season. So far, the forward has 15 goals and 31 assists for 46 points through 44 games.

Matthew Beniers, Seattle Kraken

Beniers has been one of the league's best rookies this season and is taking the division by storm.

He has 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) through just 39 games while playing just over 17 minutes a game.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks

Pettersson is on pace to achieve a career-high in points this season as he stands at 47 through just 37 games played.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks

Karlsson is the lone defenseman on this team so far.

The two-time Norris Trophy winner has recorded 54 points in just 41 games this season. He is tied for second in the league in assists with 41, just two behind McDavid.

Karlsson is seventh in the league in total points.

Logan Thompson, Vegas Golden Knights

Thompson is making a strong case for the Calder Trophy, averaging a .914 save percentage to go along with his 18 wins, tied for fourth in the league.

He is also 10th in the NHL in total saves with 803.

