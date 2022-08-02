Skip to main content

Biggest Offseason Moves in the Pacific Division so Far: Part 2

A look at the Vancouver Canucks', San Jose Sharks', Anaheim Ducks', and Seattle Kraken's offseasons until this point.

We are over halfway through the NHL offseason, and with that in mind, it feels appropriate to reflect on what the biggest moves the Vegas Golden Knights and their fellow division opponents have made so far.

This reflection is based on both good and not-so-good moves and is not limited to just players.

Here is Part 2 of the Pacific Division offseason review: 

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks' offseason production hasn't made much noise, and so far, they seem content with the players they have.

Their best acquisition, though, was of former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev, who was signed by Vancouver to a four-year deal last month.

Mikheyev had his best NHL season yet last year, having registered 21 goals and 11 assists for 32 points.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks recently brought on a new head coach in David Quinn, who coached the New York Rangers for three seasons.

They fired former coach Bob Boughner on July 1.

Anaheim Ducks

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Anaheim Ducks' most significant move this offseason was signing free agent forward Ryan Strome to a five-year contract. 

The 29-year-old former Rangers center had the best season of his career last year, totaling 21 goals and 54 points in 74 games.

He played a key role in New York's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, having scored two goals and seven assists in the postseason.

Seattle Kraken

Of all the teams in the division, the Seattle Kraken have had probably the best offseason up until this point.

They signed one of the best players of the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in Andre Burakovsky. He signed on for five years with the team.

The forward tallied 22 goals and 39 assists in 80 games last season.

Seattle also acquired one of the top prospects in the 2022 NHL Draft, forward Shane Wright, who many had projected to go No. 1, but instead, the Kraken got him with the fourth-overall pick.

The Kraken should be making a significant leap out of the bottom of the division next season. They may not be a playoff team just yet, but they're certainly headed in the right direction.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (8)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks
San Jose Sharks
San Jose Sharks
Anaheim Ducks
Anaheim Ducks
Seattle Kraken
Seattle Kraken
Ilya Mikheyev
Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Strome
Ryan Strome
Andre Burakovsky
Andre Burakovsky

USATSI_18608571_168390101_lowres
News

Biggest Offseason Moves in the Pacific Division so Far: Part 2

By Aidan Champion9 minutes ago
USATSI_17358573_168390101_lowres
News

Biggest Offseason Moves in the Pacific Division so Far: Part 1

By Aidan Champion2 hours ago
USATSI_10445746_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Previewing the Golden Knights' Preseason

By Aidan Champion22 hours ago
USATSI_16168428_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' 2020-21 Season: The Lone 40-Win Team

By Aidan ChampionAug 1, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_14813083_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' 2019-20 Season: The 'Bubble'

By Aidan ChampionAug 1, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_12579412_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' 2018-19 Season: A Reality Check

By Aidan ChampionJul 31, 2022 10:00 AM EDT
USATSI_10864146_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights' 2017-18 Season: The Inaugural Year

By Aidan ChampionJul 31, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18091903_168390101_lowres
News

Golden Knights Ranked No. 15 in NHL Fantasy Power Rankings

By Aidan ChampionJul 30, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17846114_168390101_lowres (2)
News

Hurricanes May Have Sought to Expose Golden Knights Salary Crisis

By Aidan ChampionJul 30, 2022 10:00 AM EDT