Biggest Offseason Moves in the Pacific Division so Far: Part 2

We are over halfway through the NHL offseason, and with that in mind, it feels appropriate to reflect on what the biggest moves the Vegas Golden Knights and their fellow division opponents have made so far.

This reflection is based on both good and not-so-good moves and is not limited to just players.

Here is Part 2 of the Pacific Division offseason review:

Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks' offseason production hasn't made much noise, and so far, they seem content with the players they have.

Their best acquisition, though, was of former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev, who was signed by Vancouver to a four-year deal last month.

Mikheyev had his best NHL season yet last year, having registered 21 goals and 11 assists for 32 points.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks recently brought on a new head coach in David Quinn, who coached the New York Rangers for three seasons.

They fired former coach Bob Boughner on July 1.

Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks' most significant move this offseason was signing free agent forward Ryan Strome to a five-year contract.

The 29-year-old former Rangers center had the best season of his career last year, totaling 21 goals and 54 points in 74 games.

He played a key role in New York's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, having scored two goals and seven assists in the postseason.

Seattle Kraken

Of all the teams in the division, the Seattle Kraken have had probably the best offseason up until this point.

They signed one of the best players of the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche, in Andre Burakovsky. He signed on for five years with the team.

The forward tallied 22 goals and 39 assists in 80 games last season.

Seattle also acquired one of the top prospects in the 2022 NHL Draft, forward Shane Wright, who many had projected to go No. 1, but instead, the Kraken got him with the fourth-overall pick.

The Kraken should be making a significant leap out of the bottom of the division next season. They may not be a playoff team just yet, but they're certainly headed in the right direction.

