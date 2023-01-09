Evaluating the Pacific Division at Mid-Season Point: Part 2

The Edmonton Oilers are now far behind from creeping into the top four of the Pacific Division.

The Pacific Division is currently in a tight race at the halfway point of the 2022-23 NHL season.

I looked at the top-four teams in the division in Part 1 of this two-part series, and now I'll turn to the bottom half, where the competition is not as high below the fifth spot.

5. Edmonton Oilers

Many presumed Edmonton would lock up the division this season, and while there is still a whole lot of hockey left to play, they haven't exactly met expectations.

The Oilers hold the No. 5 spot in the division, standing at a 21-17-3 record, just a single point behind the Calgary Flames.

Edmonton has the league's top-two scorers leading the way, with forward Connor McDavid running away with 76 points so far and forward Leon Draisaitl trailing with 62.

The Oilers lead the league in power-play percentage with 32.2, are fourth in the league in goals per game (3.51) and first in total power play-goals with 48.

They are currently in a bit of a lull, having gone just 4-4-2 in their last 10 games and have especially struggled at home with a 10-11-2 record at Rogers Place.

6. Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks started the season on a poor note, going without a single win in their first seven games.

They have since had streaks of success here and there, but they ultimately stand at just a 17-19-3 record, eight points behind the Oilers.

Vancouver is 4-6-0 in its last 10 games, having been without star goaltender Thatcher Demko, who has been out with a lower-back injury since early December. The team has had two three-game win streaks in his absence, but it has also allowed five-plus goals in half of their last 14 games, a clear indication it is in desperate need of its No. 1 goalie.

The Canucks are second-to-last in the league in goals allowed per game (3.90).

7. San Jose Sharks

You wouldn't think the Sharks to be a 12-21-8 team with the No. 2 penalty kill in the league (84.0), but the five-on-five defense has been far from meeting the same standard.

The Sharks are near the bottom of the league in goals allowed per game (3.68). A stat like that is never going to keep you above water.

8. Anaheim Ducks

The Pacific Division's worst team leads the league in goals allowed per game with 4.07, the only team in the league giving up an average of at least four goals.

It likely won't be long until Anaheim is already looking ahead to the offseason.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.