Golden Knights' 2022-23 Pacific Division Opponents: Goaltenders

Taking a look at the Vegas Golden Knights' biggest goalie threats in their division next season.

There's going to be a lot of talent at the goalie position in the Pacific Division next season.

In a division that already has a great amount of offensive firepower, it's going to be even more challenging for the Vegas Golden Knights to compete in their division with the following goaltenders in net.

5. John Gibson

It was a solid 2021-22 season for John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks.

The nine-year NHL goaltender finished fifth in the league in goals against with 172.

He also was tied for seventh in the NHL in saves with 1,617.

Gibson recorded a .904 save percentage on the season after making 56 starts for the Ducks.

4. Jonathan Quick

Veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick showed that he's still got it last season.

He finished the year with his best record since the 2017-18 season, having gone 23-13-9 in his 46 starts for the Los Angeles Kings.

Quick posted a .910 save percentage with 1,168 saves on the year.

3. Jacob Markstrom

Jacob Markstrom had the best season of his 12-year NHL career in 2021-22.

The veteran goalie made a career-best 63 starts for the Calgary Flames, having finished the season with a 37-15-9 record.

Markstrom tied Gibson with 1,617 saves while recording the league's fourth-best save percentage on the season with a .922. 

His most impressive accomplishment, though, was his league-leading nine-shutout total. Markstrom was the only member of the Pacific Division to have registered at least four.

2. Jack Campbell

The Edmonton Oilers made a huge move this offseason by acquiring veteran goaltender Jack Campbell. 

Campbell played a career-best 49 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, having finished with an impressive 31-9-6 record.

The goalie recorded a .914 save percentage while registering a career-high 1,307 saves on the year.

Campbell's presence in net for the Oilers keeps Edmonton as one of the top threats in the division. 

1. Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko made a huge leap for the Vancouver Canucks last season. 

After making 35 starts the season prior, he turned around to start in 61 games in the 2021-22 season, finishing the year with a 33-22-7 record.

He tied his career-high save percentage of .915, which he posted the year before.

Demko made a career-best 1,799 saves, good for the third-best mark in the league.

