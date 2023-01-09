Evaluating the Pacific Division at Mid-Season Point: Part 1

The Vegas Golden Knights lead the Pacific Division 42 games through the 2022-23 season.

The Pacific Division is proving to once again be one of the most competitive divisions in hockey this season.

Five teams have winning records halfway through the season, none of which have more than a four-point lead on the team directly behind them.

Here's how the top-four team look so far:

1. Vegas Golden Knights

The Golden Knights come off a 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings in a game they will want to forget and put behind them.

Besides that contest, Vegas has been solid as of late, having won four-straight games prior, including three consecutive wins at home where it had struggled for much of the season.

The Golden Knights still have the best road record in the league at 15-3-2, and aside from Saturday's loss to the Kings, have been picking their game back up at T-Mobile Arena at just the right time, as they are currently two games into a seven-game homestand.

Vegas is also beginning to return key players from injury after having to survive without nine players at one point.

2. Los Angeles Kings

Since their meeting on Opening Night, the Kings have Vegas' number and look like they could be the Golden Knights' biggest threat come playoff time.

Los Angeles has had the best record in the Western Conference in the last 10 games at 7-2-1.

They are fifth in the league in total points with 381.

3. Seattle Kraken

The Kraken have been one of the NHL's biggest surprises this season after finishing dead last in the Pacific Division in their inaugural year.

Seattle is third in the league in goals per game with an average of 3.66.

Currently, the Kraken are on a four-game win streak and looking to diminish the two-point gap that stands between them and Los Angeles.

4. Calgary Flames

Calgary was projected to be one of the best teams in the west yet again this season, but not many had expected the leading three teams to be where they are at this point.

The Flames are one of the league's more offensively aggressive team, standing at third place in the NHL in total shots on goal (1,427).

