Pacific Division Top-Five Centers of 2021

There were some very good offensive teams in the Pacific Division last season, and that started with the centers.

Here were the top-five centers in the division in the 2021-22 season:

1. Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid had a remarkable season for the Edmonton Oilers, who made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

The 25-year-old center scored a career-best 123 points, which included 44 goals and 79 assists.

McDavid won the Art Ross Trophy for the second season in a row and the fourth time in his career.

He finished second in voting for what would have been his second-straight Hart Memorial Trophy.

2. Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers

As if the Oilers didn't have enough offensive firepower last season, Leon Draisaitl was right behind his teammate, McDavid, with a stellar season of his own.

He matched his career-best single-season point total of 110, which he posted in his Hart Memorial Trophy and Art Ross Trophy campaign just two seasons ago.

3. J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller was by far the most valuable player for the Vancouver Canucks this past season.

The veteran center registered 99 points (32 goals and 67 assists) in what was the best season of his 10-year career.

Unfortunately for Miller and the Canucks, it wasn't enough to get them back to the postseason.

4. Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames are the first team on this list whose primary scorer was not a center last season -- that would be credited to wingers Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk.

Even so, Flames center Elias Lindholm was still one of the best centers in the division, having scored 42 goals and 40 assists for 82 points.

5. Anze Kopitar, Los Angeles Kings

This last pick was really a toss up between Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar and Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks. While Pettersson scored one more point, this final spot has to go the best distributor. That would be Kopitar, who recorded 48 assists compared to Pettersson's 36.

Kopitar also scored 19 goals, totaling 67 points on the season.

If a Vegas Golden Knight was going to make this list, No. 5 would have been the closest spot, as center Chandler Stephenson tallied 64 points and 43 points. Again, as a center, he gets the upper hand on fellow Golden Knight Jonathan Marchessault, having had a much higher assist total.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.