Pacific Division Top-Five Defensemen of 2021

Ultimately, the Pacific Division did not represent all that well in the final James Norris Memorial Trophy voting, but much of that was due to the abundance of forward power.

Regardless, the best defensemen in the division were still just as valuable to their teams.

Below are my top-five Pacific Division defensemen for the 2021-22 season. Keep in mind that my ranking is not strictly based on who was the best on defense, but who made the most impact on the ice. Therefore, scoring was considered as a major factor in these decisions.

At the end of the day, the objective is to put the puck in the back of the net.

1. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Former Vancouver Canucks seventh-overall pick, Quinn Hughes, had the best season of his career after two shortened seasons and a rookie campaign in which he only played in five contests.

The 22-year-old defenseman posted 68 points, including eight goals and 60 assists (second-best on the team).

He also added 56 blocks, 19 hits, and 41 takeaways.

2. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks

Brent Burns was probably the most complete player on this list last season and would have been the clear No. 1 if it weren't for Hughes' impressive scoring numbers.

The San Jose Shark registered 54 points while also tallying 150 blocks, 55 hits, and a team-leading 68 takeaways.

3. Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

Depending on what stats you use to determine the quality of a defenseman, any one of those top three could be No. 1.

Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights was not the offensive threat that Hughes and Burns were last season, but defensively, he was the best on this list.

The veteran defenseman totaled 44 points. Defensively, he recorded 164 blocks, 66 hits, and a team-leading 93 takeaways, which has to be his most notable stat on the season.

4. Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames

Rasmus Andersson was quite the opposite of Pietrangelo in terms of his performance on both sides of the ice.

He was an effective asset offensively for the Calgary Flames with his 50 points on the year, but he lacked in production defensively.

Andersson posted a respectable 125 blocks, yet only registered 63 hits and 24 takeaways despite playing in all 82 games.

5. Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore was another one of the more complete players on this list.

The 26-year-old Golden Knight scored 52 points and added 97 blocks, 37 hits, and 60 takeaways (second behind Pietrangelo).

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.