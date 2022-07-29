Pacific Division Top-Five Goalies of 2021

It's fairly simple to note how the goalies of the Pacific Division stacked up in the 2021-22 season.

Each of those on the following list had good seasons, but the main standard for goaltenders is saves and, of course, wins.

Here are the top-five goalies of the Pacific Division from last season:

1. Jacob Markstrom, Calgary Flames

Jacob Markstrom is the clear-cut winner on this list.

The Vezina Trophy runner-up led the Calgary Flames to the most victories (37) of any goalie in the Pacific Division last year while attaining a .922 save percentage.

Markstrom totaled 1,617 saves on the season.

2. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks

Unfortunately for Thatcher Demko, his impressive efforts were to no avail as the Vancouver Canucks failed to make the postseason for the second-straight season.

Demko was third in the league in total saves with 1,799, the highest mark of his career by far.

He also had a save percentage of .915, matching his career-best from the season prior.

3. John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks

John Gibson was another goaltender whose season flew under the radar due to his Anaheim Ducks missing the playoffs.

Gibson was in the top 10 in the league in total saves with 1,617 (tied with Markstrom) after playing in just 56 contests.

4. Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers

Mikko Koskinen had a solid season for the Edmonton Oilers, who finished second in the Pacific Division and ultimately reached the Western Conference Finals.

The fourth-year Oiler registered 1,397 total saves, with a save percentage of .903. He did so while winning a career-best 27 games.

5. Jonathan Quick, Los Angeles Kings

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner would have been at this spot if it wasn't for his season-ending shoulder surgery.

He and Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick were neck-and-neck, each having recorded 1,168 saves and exactly 23 games apiece. While Lehner did it in two fewer games, Quick had a better save percentage of .910 and allowed fewer goals per game (2.59).

It wouldn't be a surprise if a healthy Lehner is on this list come this time next year, as he was a top-three goaltender in the league as recently as the 2018-19 season and was the William M. Jennings Trophy winner in the 2020-21 season.

