Pacific Division Top-Five Wingers of 2021

The 2021-22 season was the year of the winger for much of the Pacific Division. Some of the best forwards were in the division, especially at the left and right wings.

Here are my top-five wingers in the Pacific Division from the 2021-22 season:

1. Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames

Not only was Johnny Gaudreau the best winger in the division, but an argument can be made that he was the best winger in the entire league last season.

The veteran scored the NHL's second-most points with 115, which included 40 goals and 75 assists, the third-most in the league.

He also led the league in plus-minus with 64.

As proud as the Calgary Flames should be of their star player's season, he is just the first of three Flames to be on this list.

2. Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames

Matthew Tkachuk had the best season of his NHL career last year.

The former sixth-overall pick was just behind his teammate, Gaudreau, in points with a total of 104. He scored 16 goals and 27 assists.

The Florida Panthers certainly got a good one in their recent trade for the All Star.

3. Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks

If there was one thing the San Jose Sharks had going for them last season, it was Timo Meier.

Meier also had his best season yet, having notched 76 points, including 35 goals and 41 assists.

The forward was great defensively as well, as he recorded 61 blocks and 49 takeaways.

4. Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights

While Jonathan Marchessault is classified as a center, he played winger for much of last season.

The veteran forward tallied 66 points for the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2021-22 season. This included 30 goals and 36 assists.

5. Andrew Mangiapane, Calgary Flames

It really doesn't seem fair that this final spot should go to a Calgary Flame yet again, but Andrew Mangiapane just simply deserves it.

He played in all 82 games for the first time in his career and made the most of it, registering 35 goals and 20 assists for a total of 55 points. The 26-year-old forward also had a very impressive 52 takeaways.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.