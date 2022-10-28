Pacific Division Update No. 1: Vegas Leads with 6-2-0 Start

Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has certainly left a good impression in his first few weeks at the helm, leading his team to a conference-best 6-2-0 record.

Before Vegas' Friday-night matchup with its divisional opponent, the Anaheim Ducks, kicks off, let's take a look at where the Pacific Division stands going into the weekend:

Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim currently sits at the bottom of the division with a 1-5-1 record, good enough for just 3 points so far this season.

Its lone win came in its season opener against the Seattle Kraken, as it barely came away with a one-goal victory.

The Ducks are second-to-last in the league in goals allowed per game with 4.57, third-to-last in penalty kill percentage (65.52) and last in the league in power-play goals allowed per game (1.43).

With Anaheim's track record thus far this season and the Golden Knights playing in front of a home crowd on Nevada Day, it's tough to envision an outcome where the Ducks come out on top Friday.

Vancouver Canucks

The Canucks are just ahead of Anaheim in the division, currently holding a 1-5-2 record.

Vancouver's one victory also happened to come against Seattle, as the Canucks won by the same 5-4 margin that Anaheim did. The win was just earned on Thursday, as Vancouver had been on a seven-game winless streak.

San Jose Sharks

San Jose nearly came away with an upset at home over Vegas on Tuesday, but a third-period rally from the Golden Knights would hand the Sharks their seventh loss of the season.

They would bounce back on Thursday night to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime to claim their third win of the season, now standing at 3-7-0.

Los Angeles Kings

The Kings have been perhaps the most disappointing team in the Pacific Division so far this season, as the team had high hopes after a playoff appearance back in the spring.

They are currently around the middle of the pack with a 4-5-0 record, having won just one of their last four contests.

Seattle Kraken

Seattle, meanwhile, might be the division's biggest surprise so far, heading into Friday with a 3-4-2 record.

While the Kraken are fourth in the division, that record, of course, is nothing to write home about, and Seattle is rather unpredictable, having defeated the defending champs, the Colorado Avalanche while also losing to the two worst teams in the division in Anaheim and Vancouver.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton is back to its winning ways, currently riding a three-game winning streak after starting the season 2-3.

The Oilers will get a rematch against the Calgary Flames on Saturday night, a fitting test to see where last year's two division juggernauts stand at this point in the season.

Edmonton lost the last meeting earlier this month, 4-3.

Calgary Flames

While Calgary is just behind Vegas in the standings, they proved with their win over the Golden Knights that they may still very well be the top team in this division.

The Flames have just one loss so far this season, which came against the Buffalo Sabres just two days after their win against Vegas.

