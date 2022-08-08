Golden Knights' 2022-23 Pacific Division Opponents: Wings

The Pacific Division will have some new faces at the wing positions in the 2022-23 season.

Here's the top-five biggest wing threats the Vegas Golden Knights will be facing in their division next season:

5. Tyler Toffoli

Tyler Toffoli had a decent first season with the Calgary Flames, especially considering he averaged just over 15 minutes on ice.

He had a solid first half of the year with the Montreal Canadiens, having posted nine goals and 17 assists for 26 points in 37 games.

The forward picked up right where he left off when he was traded to Calgary in February. Toffoli went on to score 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in another 37 contests, proving himself to be one of the best forwards on the best team in the division.

4. Zach Hyman

Forward Zach Hyman had the best season of his career in what was his first year with the Edmonton Oilers.

The seventh-year NHL wing finished third on the team in points with 54, having trailed the league's two best centers in Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who each scored over 110 points on the year.

Hyman's 54 points served as his career-best, which also included his career-highs in goals (27) and assists (27).

3. Kevin Fiala

The last season of forward Kevin Fiala's four years with the Minnesota Wild was his best.

He played in all 82 games and totaled 33 goals and 52 assists for 85 points.

It's fair to assume that, should he stay healthy, Fiala will thrive with the Los Angeles Kings, who will be looking to build off their first playoff appearance since 2018.

2. Timo Meier

Timo Meier was another forward in the Pacific Division who had himself his best year yet last season.

The six-year NHL wing reached career-highs in goals (35), assists (41), and points (76) while leading the San Jose Sharks in points for the second time in his career.

1. Jonathan Huberdeau

The Pacific Division got a whole lot more interesting when the Calgary Flames acquired last season's league-leader in assists (85), Jonathan Huberdeau.

The longtime Florida Panther will be playing for different NHL organization for the first time in his 10-year career next season.

Huberdeau tallied a career-best 115 points last season while also leading the league in assists per game (1.06).

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.