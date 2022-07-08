Golden Knights Select Patrick Guay With 145th-Overall Pick

The Vegas Golden Knights traded away their first fifth-round pick, along with their original third-round pick, to the Toronto Maple Leafs to move up and select at pick No. 79 in the 2022 NHL Draft.

That left Vegas with still one fifth-round pick at No. 145 overall. With that pick, the Golden Knights selected forward Patrick Guay.

Guay, a center from Magog, Quebec, Canada, is a former teammate of Golden Knights prospect Lukas Cormier. The pair played for the Charlottetown Islanders of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), where Guay registered 55 goals and 49 assists for a total of 104 points in just 68 games played last season.

Though Vegas had picked up two centers, Matyas Sapovaliv and Jordan Gustafson, in the second and third rounds, respectively, Guay could have very well been a better pick than each of them.

The 20-year-old prospect has had nearly five years of experience in the QMJHL, having played two seasons and a short five-game stint in the 2020 season with the Sherbrooke Pheonix prior to his years in Charlottetown, along with his most recent time with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Guay had the QMJHL's most playoff points (28) and the most playoff goals (13) in the 2021-22 season. He was also selected to the QMJHL First All-Star Team.

The forward also recorded the most assists (37) and points (62) in the Quebec M15 Triple-A Hockey League (QBAAA) in the 2016-17 season. The following season he scored the most goals (34) in the Quebec M18 Triple-A Hockey League (QMAAA) and was named to the First All-Star Team.

After Vegas selected two centers in back-to-back rounds, some might have been surprised to see it go for another one on Friday. The Golden Knights already have solid depth at the position that include two starter-caliber centers in Chandler Stephenson and Jack Eichel.

But youth is an important factor in this league, and aside from the number of injuries from the 2021-22 season, this Golden Knights team did not go into the draft with much of a desperate need at any position in particular. It seems that these picks at center were primarily picked with consideration for the future of the franchise, as the current center lineup lacks youth.

These picks could also mean Mattias Janmark or William Karlsson are on their way out.

