Patrick Guay Speaks on Development Camp, Draft

Vegas Golden Knights 2022 fifth-round pick Patrick Guay spoke to the media about his experience at Development Camp.

The Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp ended on Saturday, and it would seem it was a successful week for all participants.

Golden Knights 2022 fifth-round pick Patrick Guay talked with the media on Tuesday to discuss his first glimpse of the organization.

"All the guys are welcoming," Guay said. "The staff and all the coaches are all great people, so it's been really fun so far."

Guay said he was home with his father when he was selected in this year's draft.

"I was just relaxing on my couch when I heard my name in the background and immediately called my dad, who was outside working in the yard," Guay said. "Right when he came in, my name came on the screen, and it was a great moment to share with my dad and the rest of my family later on that day."

The 20-year-old center said he "couldn't be more excited" to be picked by Vegas.

"It hit me when I was in my town, but when I landed on the flight the other day, it hit me even more that it's Las Vegas and it's a really great place to be and to play hockey," Guay said.

Guay said his shot and competitiveness are the best parts of his game.

"Both of them, it's something I've been working on since I was four years old," he said. "Those are my two aspects that made me who I am on the ice."

Not only did the prospects get to compete on the ice, but they were also taught how to be professionals in all areas of the game during their time at camp.

"Well it's as important as it is on the ice," Guay said. "How to be a pro, how to eat well, how to sleep well, stretch well -- all these things are what makes a good hockey player a pro and gets them to the next level, so it's all little things that we're trying to learn and bring back to our hometowns when we train in the summer and even where we play the next season.

"The guys here are all in great shape, so obviously you've got to make sure your diet is well balanced, and you've got to stretch every day, and you've got to hydrate a lot. It's not easy to be a pro hockey player, so you've got to do all the small details to make it count."

