Paul Cotter is Making an Impact Since Returning to the Lineup

Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter has been contributing on the ice in the past couple games.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter was humbled for a little while when Coach Bruce Cassidy pulled him from the lineup earlier this season.

The young forward had been in the lineup in the first four games of the season, having recorded the lone goal in Vegas' home opener.

Cotter made an immediate impact when he rejoined the lineup last Thursday when he scored a goal and an assist in the Golden Knights' 7-4 road win over the Buffalo Sabres.

He then scored an assist in the team's 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

"He's been awesome," Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel told the media ahead of the team's matchup with the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night. "He's a really good kid. I enjoy being around him. He's obviously played well, and he's made an impact for us on the ice, but he's been fun to be around."

Eichel said it's important for players to feed off the energy guys fighting for a spot can bring.

"He was out of the lineup for a bit there," Eichel said. "Hutty's [Ben Hutton] been out of the lineup for a bit, but they come in every day with a great attitude. Obviously, Paul gets in in Buffalo and makes an impact for us, scores a goal and has an assist. I just feel like it goes a long way when there's guys -- obviously, knock on wood, we have a healthy group right now, for the most part. So I mean, it goes a long way when guys are coming in and maybe they're not in the lineup, but they're coming in with a good attitude, and they're working hard and they're not moping [about] the fact that they're not in the lineup, they're just waiting for their call."

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson has played with Cotter since the two were teammates on the Henderson Silver Knights.

"He brings a lot of energy, and everyone in the room loves him, right?" Thompson said. "And every time he scores a goal, it's either a pretty breakaway or a great shot. He's got a lot of expression when he scores, right? The guys build off that, and like I said, that's just how tight this group is this year."

Vegas forward Nicolas Roy felt mutual about the impact Cotter has on the team.

"Obviously, when you're new to a team, you want to prove yourself, and I think he's doing just that just fine," Roy said. "I think everybody likes him in the room, and also, he's doing a great job working his a-- off on the ice. So I think he's just doing a really good job."

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.