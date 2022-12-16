Skip to main content

Paul Cotter Goes Down With Injury in Win Over Chicago

Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter left Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks after taking a hard hit in the second period.

The already shorthanded Vegas Golden Knights endured another injury when young forward Paul Cotter took a big hit with roughly 5 minutes to go in the second period of Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"He's OK," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to reporters after Vegas' 4-1 win. "He's in there now. We'll get him home and get a better look at him. He's got an upper-body injury. I can't tell you right now how long he'll be out, if at all. But he didn't come back, so that's never a good sign. So I guess we'll see tomorrow when we get back to Vegas."

The hit was by Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi. Despite the injury, Cassidy felt that the hit was clean, according to what he saw.

"Listen, I had Tinor in Boston for a while," Cassidy said. "He plays hard. ... The left D, we talked about that: that they're going to try to take a stand at the blue line, be physical when they can. So you have to play behind them when they do that. And like I said, in the first period, we did it well, I thought. Better in the third. Unfortunately, just bench couldn't get his attention quick enough. It happened fast. I don't think there was anything wrong with it. I haven't looked at it closer, but the guys in there thought it was fine. It [was] just wrong place at the wrong time."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

An update on Cotter should be given ahead of Vegas' game against the New York Islanders.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts in our Facebook group WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (3)

Vegas Golden Knights
Vegas Golden Knights
Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks
Jarred Tinordi
Jarred Tinordi

USATSI_19571123_168390101_lowres
News

Paul Cotter Goes Down With Injury in Win Over Chicago

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19630911_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Golden Knights' 4-1 Win Over Chicago Was a Big Boost For Logan Thompson

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19630636_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Wants to See More Productive Second Periods

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19631227_168390101_lowres
Gameday

Reilly Smith Scores Two Goals in Golden Knights' 4-1 Win Over Blackhawks

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19228099_168390101_lowres (1)
Gameday

Vegas Golden Knights at Chicago Blackhawks Live Game Thread

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19521701_168390101_lowres (3)
Gameday

What the VGK Learned From Tuesday That Can Help Against Chicago

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19620254_168390101_lowres
News

Daniil Miromanov Scored His First NHL Goal in Vegas' Win Over Jets

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19618905_168390101_lowres
News

Mark Stone Earns 500th Career Point With Two Goals Against Winnipeg

By Aidan Champion
USATSI_19621071_168390101_lowres
News

Bruce Cassidy Led the Golden Knights to a Challenging Win Over Winnipeg

By Aidan Champion