Paul Cotter Goes Down With Injury in Win Over Chicago

The already shorthanded Vegas Golden Knights endured another injury when young forward Paul Cotter took a big hit with roughly 5 minutes to go in the second period of Thursday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"He's OK," said Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy when he spoke to reporters after Vegas' 4-1 win. "He's in there now. We'll get him home and get a better look at him. He's got an upper-body injury. I can't tell you right now how long he'll be out, if at all. But he didn't come back, so that's never a good sign. So I guess we'll see tomorrow when we get back to Vegas."

The hit was by Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi. Despite the injury, Cassidy felt that the hit was clean, according to what he saw.

"Listen, I had Tinor in Boston for a while," Cassidy said. "He plays hard. ... The left D, we talked about that: that they're going to try to take a stand at the blue line, be physical when they can. So you have to play behind them when they do that. And like I said, in the first period, we did it well, I thought. Better in the third. Unfortunately, just bench couldn't get his attention quick enough. It happened fast. I don't think there was anything wrong with it. I haven't looked at it closer, but the guys in there thought it was fine. It [was] just wrong place at the wrong time."

An update on Cotter should be given ahead of Vegas' game against the New York Islanders.

