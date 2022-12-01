Paul Cotter, Shea Theodore on Shootout Game-Winner

Vegas Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter made the game-winning goal in the team's shootout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

The Vegas Golden Knights saw their first shootout of the season on Monday, but unlike the club's three-straight shootout losses at the end of last season, this one ended in its favor.

Golden Knights forward Paul Cotter was the man who got it done, finding the net in the seventh round of the long shootout battle against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"It was cool," said Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore after Wednesday's practice. "I think any time you can have the goalie end up in the corner for the game-winning move, it's always nice, instead of putting the puck in the corner like I did."

Cotter said he even surprised himself with his move when he watched it back.

Ultimately, the Golden Knights were able to edge out a win and end a two-game losing streak.

"We got to find a way," Cotter said. "On the road, it's not easy. Finding a way is difficult, but hopefully we can do it in regulation next time. But there's been a lot of different guys chipping in, so it's good. We kind of need to get our line going a little bit more, but from lines one to four and all the D's are -- I think everybody's playing well. Our record shows on the road, so we got to hopefully keep it up."

Vegas will be back in action to face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

