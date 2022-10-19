Penalty Trouble, Aggressive Calgary Offense Ends Vegas' Perfect Start

The Vegas Golden Knights were humbled Tuesday night when the Calgary Flames came from behind to ultimately win 3-2 in front of their home crowd.

Calgary's win solidified itself as the only remaining undefeated team in the Pacific Division, as Vegas had been the only other heading into the night.

The Flames nearly doubled the Golden Knights' shots attempts (40 to 21) in the contest. They also converted on two out of six power plays, while Vegas went scoreless on its four chances.

It looked as if the Golden Knights were bound to extend their hot start to 4-0 as they took a commanding 2-0 lead heading into the second period.

Vegas forward William Carrier was the first to put Vegas on the board, scoring his first goal of his 2022-23 campaign just under 4 minutes into the contest.

His goal was assisted by Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud and forward Nicolas Roy.

Later, with just over 4 and a half minutes remaining in the first period, Golden Knights forward Brett Howden found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.

Vegas would lead 2-0 at the first intermission, but a penalty-plagued second period would result in its worst period of the season so far.

The Golden Knights were hit with all six of their penalties in just the second period alone.

Calgary capitalized, scoring two power-play goals in the period to even the contest at 2-2.

The first goal was credited to Flames forward Elias Lindholm, while the second was sent in by forward Tyler Toffoli.

The game remained tied going into the second intermission.

Vegas battled to try to regain its lead in the third, but Calgary's momentum proved to be too much, as the Flames would score late in the period with a goal from forward Mikael Backlund.

The Golden Knights were given two power-play opportunities, just as they had been in the first period. But once again, the team was unable to take advantage.

Calgary would take the contest, 3-2, improving to 3-0 on the season.

The Golden Knights will head back home to T-Mobile Arena, where they will host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

