Former VGK Coach Pete DeBoer to Make First Return to T-Mobile Arena

The Vegas Golden Knights will face their former coach, Pete DeBoer, when they take on the Dallas Stars on Monday.

The Vegas Golden Knights will be hosting a familiar face on Monday.

Dallas Stars coach and former Golden Knights coach Pete DeBoer will make his first return to T-Mobile Arena when Dallas takes on the Golden Knights for the two clubs' first meeting of the season.

"Well we probably know their systems really well," said Golden Knights forward Reilly when he spoke to the media Sunday. "Obviously they've done really well this year. They're a structured group, they have good players, so we have to be on top of our game. And I think a big focus on us will be coming out with a better start than we had last game."

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has a connection with DeBoer as well, as the two were just recently part of Team Canada's coaching staff in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"We got named to the staff, and Pete was named one of the assistants, so was I," Cassidy said. "So I got to know him a little bit. So that's when things started to develop and you start sharing hockey knowledge. NHL Draft, you do those coaches clinics, so you get to know guys. So ... there does become a bond over time even though you're competing, and I think players have some of that on the ice as well. Theirs is different, obviously.

"So it will be good to see him. I know he's going to be highly motivated to come in here and play well. Our team should understand that, we should played a game where I feel we should be highly motivated to play well tomorrow as well. So I would expect two teams bringing their better games. Then whatever happens on the ice, happens. It will be good to catch up, but that's usually a couple minutes and you're done, to be honest with you."

